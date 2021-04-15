Scottish election 2021; Nicola Sturgeon pledges 'transformational' NHS funding
Nicola Sturgeon has promised to provide a "transformational" increase in NHS funding if the SNP wins the election.
Speaking as she launched the party's manifesto, Ms Sturgeon said frontline NHS spending would increase by at least 20% over the next five years - which she said would total £2.5bn.
The SNP leader repeated her call for an independence referendum to be held within the next parliamentary term.
But added it would be a "dereliction of duty" to do so during the pandemic.
The manifesto also promises a £10bn investment programme in NHS facilities, and a minimum 25% rise in mental health spending.
In a video speech to coincide with its publication, Ms Sturgeon said the coronavirus pandemic had "turned life as we know it upside down".
But she said her party was putting forward "unashamedly optimistic" proposals that would "build a better nation" rather than return things to how they were before.
And she described the manifesto as a "serious programme for serious times".
Ms Sturgeon said: "If the SNP is re-elected, we will use our experience to undertake a full-scale post-pandemic remobilisation of the NHS.
"Investment in the NHS is already at record levels. But the pandemic has placed exceptional pressures on our NHS - and that requires an exceptional response.
"Over the next parliament, we will increase frontline NHS spending by at least 20%. This will deliver an additional £2.5bn for frontline health services - and is almost double what an inflation-only increase would amount to."
The first minister admitted that her government had made mistakes in response to Covid-19, but insisted that it had learned from those errors.
She added: "A year ago, we had to act fast without the knowledge we have now about this virus - and without the benefit of the hindsight we have today.
"I know we didn't get every decision right, but we have done our level best and we have learned from experience.
"It is that combination of commitment and experience that I believe is so vital for these times."
The party's other key manifesto pledges include:
- An additional £500m to support new, green jobs and reskill people for the jobs of the future
- Investment of £33bn in infrastructure projects over the next five years, and build 100,000 more affordable homes over the next decade
- Freeze the rates of income tax throughout the next parliament
- A Young Person's Guarantee of either a university or college place, an apprenticeship, a job, training or working experience placement, or a formal volunteering programme.
- Double the value of the Scottish Child Payment from £10 per week for every child in a low income family, to £20 per week
- Extend free bus travel to under-22s and bring ScotRail back into public ownership
Ms Sturgeon also said her government would "move towards what is known as a minimum income guarantee".
She said the first step would to establish independently assessed minimum income standards.
Ms Sturgeon added: "We will then identify the extent to which we can use our existing powers over social security, as well as our investments in fair work, childcare and public services to ensure that people meet these income standards.
"We will lay the foundation for the introduction of a Citizens' Basic Income should Scotland choose to become independent and gain the tax and social security powers that are necessary to make that a reality."
'Dereliction of my duty'
On a second referendum, Ms Sturgeon said it was "vital" that people who live in Scotland were able to decide the future that they want.
But she stressed that she was not proposing holding a referendum while the country was still grappling with the Covid crisis.
Ms Sturgeon said: "That would be a dereliction of my duty as first minister to dedicate all of my energies to leading us through the crisis.
"But it would also be a dereliction of my duty as first minister - my duty to this and future generations - to let Westminster take Scotland so far in the wrong direction that we no longer have the option to change course.
"So, it is my judgment that the people of Scotland should decide Scotland's future through an independence referendum in the next term of parliament."
