Scottish election 2021: SNP pledges 'wraparound' childcare for families
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to deliver a "wraparound system" of childcare in Scotland - providing year-round care before and after school.
She said the least well-off families would pay nothing and others would be asked for an "affordable contribution".
The SNP leader said the plans would be a "central pillar" to Scotland's economic recovery after Covid.
Ms Sturgeon said Scottish childcare was "almost unrecognisable" from the system the SNP had inherited.
Speaking on the Holyrood campaign trail in Ayr, she also announced plans to extended free early years education to all one and two-year-olds from low income families.
Ms Sturgeon said: "By August this year, we'll have completed the expansion of childcare provision to 1,140 hours, benefiting tens of thousands of families the length and breadth of Scotland.
"Alongside our investments in free breakfasts and lunches to primary school pupils, and our commitment to doubling the Scottish Child Payment, offering support to working families is one of the central pillars in our plans to drive Scotland's recovery from the pandemic."
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in Scotland, is registered to vote and aged 16 or over on 6 May is eligible. You can register to vote online.
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, the Scottish Greens unveiled plans in Braincroft , Perthshire, for a "green recovery" to create rural jobs in Scotland.
They said reforestation and restoring peatlands would create 1,129 jobs, and a £150m nature restoration fund for wetlands, rivers and coastlines would bring a further 428 jobs.
Co-leader Patrick Harvie said they would also create a National Farm Land Trust to "bring a fresh generation into farming with access to land and a livelihood."
He added: "Our rural jobs plans would create more opportunities for farms to diversify, supporting eco-tourism, nature restoration and growing new businesses in rural areas."
In Glasgow, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visited a baby bank to highlight the "Tory failure" to support families and carers in hardship
He said: "The Tory government's record in power is one of shame, they are responsible for so many of the structural inequalities that we faced pre-Covid and that have since been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"We cannot trust the Tories to deliver a national recovery that works for everyone. We also can't trust them to stand up to the SNP
"Scotland deserves a better government, but it deserves a better opposition too."
SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
The Scottish Liberal Democrats visited a Driving Range in Fife, where leader Willie Rennie appealed to voters who supported the Conservatives at the last election.
He said: "Many people backed Ruth Davidson because she promised what she described as a moderate and centrist platform with an open and optimistic outlook.
"I know many of these people are not attracted by the Conservative Party led by Douglas Ross and Boris Johnson.
"There is a home with my Liberal Democrats for all these people who now feel politically homeless because of the departure of Ruth Davidson."
His comments came as Douglas Ross launched the Scottish Conservative Holyrood election manifesto in Glasgow, with plans for new law to boost Scotland's Covid recovery.
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- CANDIDATES: Who can I vote for in my area?
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign
Do you have a question about the Scottish Parliament election? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.