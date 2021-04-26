Scottish election 2021: Lockdown easing and Kennedy Commitment

The Covid pandemic means campaigning in this election looks very different to normal. Candidates are under tight restrictions - there are no street stalls or big rallies, selfies have to be socially-distant, and shaking hands and kissing babies is strictly off the table. With the "ground war" of canvassing and direct interaction with voters largely on hold, more focus than ever has been turned to the "air war", where parties push out their messages on TV and the radio - and, increasingly, online. Our political correspondent Phil Sim has been looking at the techniques they have been using.