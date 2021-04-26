Scottish election 2021: Lockdown easing and Kennedy Commitment
Here are five things you need to know about the Scottish Parliament election campaign today. We'll have more regular updates tomorrow.
1. Lockdown easing dominates the campaign
With Scotland's pubs, restaurants, shops, gyms and pools opening up, the pandemic was the main focus for campaigning today. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar set out his Great Scottish Staycation plan to help the tourism sector recover from the pandemic. The Scottish Conservatives ramped up calls for a faster reopening from lockdown, while SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon highlighted plans for a £25m tourism recovery fund. Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie called for long-term support for the hospitality sector and Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said an inquiry into the pandemic should start "on day one" after the election.
2. 'Kennedy Commitment' secures cross-party support
All five major parties have given their backing to the Kennedy Commitment, named after the late Lib Dem MP Charles Kennedy. They have agreed to challenge and denounce abuse during the Holyrood election campaign and treat everyone with respect. Late MP Charles Kennedy's brother-in-law, James Gurling, called for a zero tolerance approach to abuse during the remainder of the Holyrood election campaign.
3. Spending promises under fire
Manifesto offerings from the three largest Scottish political parties lack credibility when it comes to spending plans, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. It says the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives all underestimate how hard it will be to pay for their commitments. The economic research group says the Scottish government's budget is likely to be tight in certain areas from next year, even before the parties' new spending plans are accounted for. You can read our business and economy editor Douglas Fraser's analysis here.
4. The campaign goes digital
The Covid pandemic means campaigning in this election looks very different to normal. Candidates are under tight restrictions - there are no street stalls or big rallies, selfies have to be socially-distant, and shaking hands and kissing babies is strictly off the table. With the "ground war" of canvassing and direct interaction with voters largely on hold, more focus than ever has been turned to the "air war", where parties push out their messages on TV and the radio - and, increasingly, online. Our political correspondent Phil Sim has been looking at the techniques they have been using.
5. It's a day for the pub, the seaside and the gym
The lockdown easing gave the politicians the chance to get in on the act with visits to pubs, cafes, visitor attractions and even a boxing gym. Here's a few of the best pictures:
