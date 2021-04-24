Scottish election 2021: Greens promise support for local energy projects
The Scottish Greens have promised to support micro renewables projects that are owned by local communities.
Also known as "microgeneration", these projects are ways of generating heat or electricity on a small scale without using up natural resources.
Meanwhile the Scottish Lib Dems have promised to increase investment and interest in grassroot sports for people of all ages.
It comes less than two weeks before the Holyrood election on 6 May.
Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said local solar, hydro or wind projects can play a "big role" in cutting emissions during a visit to Edinburgh's Saughton park.
The park is the first fully eco-powered green space in the UK, operating a 39kw hydro turbine known as an Archimedes Screw.
Ms Slater said: "Local, democratic ownership is at the heart of our plans for a green recovery. We think councils should be able to have stakes in local energy companies and we want to increase support for local communities to have ownership of their own local renewable energy projects.
"With only nine years left to show leadership on the climate crisis, we need to be empowering our communities to act now. Our future depends on it."
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, the Lib Dems highlighted their plans to boost grassroots sports by pledging funds to programmes for children, older people and those with disabilities.
Party leader Willie Rennie said the proposals included the creation of new national parks, new tennis courts and supporting a bid for the 2030 men's World Cup.
He said: "We know how important sport, exercise and access to the outdoors is for good physical and mental health.
"After the biggest health and economic crisis in a century, we are looking forward to celebrating and encouraging a return to sport for all."
Sport was also the focus for SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who said her party's proposals aimed to "learn the lessons of the pandemic" as people focussed on "what matters most in life", such as health and wellbeing.
She highlighted plans to refurbish every children's playpark and set up a Fan Bank to enable supporters to have a stake in their local club.
Ms Sturgeon said: "We've lived through the most difficult of times over the past year but as we start to recover, we've got an opportunity to recover in a better way and to build the kind of country we want Scotland to be."
She added that the news of the European Super League (ESL) over the last week demonstrated "what can go wrong in sport" when a "gulf" opens between owners of clubs and fans.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar began a tour of central Scotland on Saturday, reiterating his call for people to use their second vote for his party.
He said MSPs would make Covid recovery the "top priority" of the next Parliament.
Mr Sarwar added: "This election must be about you, your family and our national recovery. If we are to focus on our national recovery, then we need Labour MSPs at Holyrood fighting for that recovery."
And the Scottish Conservatives accused the SNP of having an "anti-business agenda" as they highlighted their plans for economic recovery.
These include ongoing rates relief for small businesses and a £500 retraining grant for every Scottish adult.
Party leader Douglas Ross said: "The only way to be sure of stopping an SNP majority, stopping another referendum and securing our economic recovery is for pro-UK voters to use their peach party list vote for the Scottish Conservatives."
