Scottish election 2021: Westminster lobbying raises 'serious questions'
The Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has said there are "serious questions" that need to be answered over lobbying in Westminster.
It comes after the prime minister was accused of "sleaze" in his dealings with businessman Sir James Dyson.
Mr Ross said the findings of ongoing inquiries will be examined "closely".
It comes after SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for Boris Johnson's correspondence on Covid contracts to be secured and published.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Ross was asked about the ongoing lobbying row in Westminster.
The row developed after it emerged businessman Sir James Dyson had directly contacted Mr Johnson over tax issues when working on ventilators during the pandemic.
Mr Ross said: "I've been absolutely upfront and honest about this there are serious questions that need to be answered with the lobbying allegations - I believe eight separate independent inquiries including a number of UK Parliament select committees looking into this.
"They will report and people will look very closely at findings."
Mr Ross was also asked if he agreed with former minister Johnny Mercer who described the UK government as "a bit of a cesspit".
He responded: "I also sit alongside Johnny Mercer, I have spoken to him since he resigned and I have a different interpretation of how the government works."
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
Meanwhile the first minister was pressed on the practical implications of Scotland re-joining the EU as an independent country.
Asked how she would police a hard border with England, she said she would put "arrangements in place" to enable trade.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, she said: "We would work as a country to make sure that for our businesses there is no difficulties in terms of their day to day experiences in trading."
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also appeared on the programme and accused the SNP and Conservatives of "playing up on each other's divisions".
He said: "The wider political bubble is obsessed about a referendum and not the pandemic.
"I'm recognising it's a pandemic election - they want to go back to the old arguments, the old divisions, settling the old scores.
"What I'm not willing to do is have a route map that speaks to half the population."
Outside political interviews, parties also hit the campaign trails on Sunday.
The Scottish Greens took part in a litter pick in Edinburgh to highlight their proposal to eliminate single use plastics by 2025.
Co-leader Lorna Slater said: "It is ridiculous that the Scottish government have had the powers for 12 years to introduce a deposit return scheme and it is still being held up by industry lobbying. Scottish Greens will bring forward this vital programme as a first step towards a thriving circular economy."
And Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie discussed his plans to support Police Scotland through mental health initiatives.
Proposals include recruiting specialist mental health staff to work alongside the force and giving officers who experience mental distress access to professionals.
Mr Rennie said: "We uncovered skyrocketing mental health related absences, and research showing almost half of officer suffer exhaustion. We need to get back to a position where officers can focus on solving crimes and protecting communities."
