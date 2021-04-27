Scottish election 2021: Scottish Lib Dems warn against independence
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned that Scotland could face more "freaky arguments" over independence.
Leader Willie Rennie has said if the SNP gains a majority in next week's Holyrood election "it will be like this for five whole years."
He said voting for his party would see a parliament focused on the Covid-19 recovery - and not the constitution.
Mr Rennie also called for a Coronavirus Inquiry to "start learning lessons" from the pandemic.
The party said an inquiry should make interim reports every six months as Scotland continued to respond to the health crisis.
'Put recovery first'
It wants contributions from public health experts in other countries where the response seems "to have been more effective".
Mr Rennie said: "Scotland has had one of the highest per capita death rates in the entire world. We know that, in part, this was due to major errors surrounding the handling of care homes, shortages of PPE and a lack of capacity for testing and contact tracing.
"As coronavirus restrictions start to ease again, we must put recovery first and ensure the same mistakes are never repeated."
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, the Scottish Greens have revealed proposals to expand and upgrade Scotland's national and regional parks.
The party wants to set up at least two new national parks in the next parliament to increase environmental protections and put more land into public ownership.
It said plans to develop a commercial theme park in Loch Lomond were "an example of why better protections are needed".
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: "Unlike the great American National Parks, ours are not run for and by the people, but instead are dominated by grouse shooting and commercial developments that threaten vital wildlife habitats.
"The Scottish Greens will renew our national and regional parks as part of our bold, co-ordinated efforts to restore nature and tackle the climate and nature emergencies."
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has pledged to focus on "recovery for our children and young people".
On a visit to a mother and toddler group in Glasgow, he said the SNP had been "taking their eye off the ball" with childcare and education.
Mr Sarwar said he would deliver an "education comeback plan" and a year-on-year expansion of free childcare, with an aim of offering 50 hours.
The Scottish Labour leader said: "We need Holyrood to focus on our national recovery.
"That's why Scottish Labour is ambitious about giving our children the best start in life as part of building a fairer, better Scotland."
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in Scotland, is registered to vote and aged 16 or over on 6 May is eligible. You can register to vote online.
The SNP have said they are the only party with the experience to lead Scotland "through the pandemic and into an economic recovery".
Campaigning in Wigtown today, leader Nicola Sturgeon warned against leaving key powers in the hands of the "job-destroying" Conservatives at Westminster.
She said: "Our investment plan for the next parliament has creating jobs at its heart - including £33bn in infrastructure investment, which will support 45,000 jobs, and our plan to deliver 100,000 homes over the next decade.
"We'll also get Scotland's economy ready for the future by investing in supporting the creation of greener jobs, or providing people whose current jobs are at risk with the opportunity to retrain in high-tech, high-skill and greener jobs."
Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on voters "to stop the SNP's push for another referendum".
Mr Ross said the SNP had "wasted" more than 24 hours debating another independence vote in the last Scottish parliament term.
The time should have been spent focusing on jobs, drug deaths and schools, he added.
The Scottish Conservative leader said: "The next Scottish Parliament can waste more time on the SNP's obsession or it can be laser-focused on Scotland's recovery.
"By using their peach party list votes for the Scottish Conservatives, pro-UK voters can reject a referendum and get all of the focus back onto rebuilding Scotland."
