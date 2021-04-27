Scottish election 2021: Independence, Covid recovery and the 'Boris effect'

After Monday's focus on the opening up of Scotland's economy, independence and Covid recovery were among the issues highlighted by the main parties on Tuesday. The Scottish Conservatives urged voters to use their list vote to stop an SNP majority and avoid "wasting any more time" on another referendum, while Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie warned there could be five more years of "freaky arguments" over independence. Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon argued that the SNP is the only party with the experience to lead Scotland through the pandemic and into recovery, while Anas Sarwar said only Scottish Labour's education plan will keep the parliament focused on recovery for children and young people. The Scottish Greens unveiled plans to create at least two new national parks within five years.