Scottish election 2021: NHS, independence and a 'Covid minister'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the Scottish Parliament election campaign today. We'll have more regular updates tomorrow.
1. NHS, independence and refugees
Issues highlighted by the main parties on Wednesday ranged from the economic impact of independence to refugee families being taken from their homes. Nicola Sturgeon said voting for the SNP would keep the NHS "out of Boris Johnson's hands", while Anas Sarwar said only a vote for Scottish Labour would help protect Scotland's vital services. The Scottish Conservatives argued the economic case for Scottish independence was "weaker than ever", and the Scottish Liberal Democrats proposed the next government should have a "coronavirus recovery minister". Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie condemned dawn raids in Glasgow where refugee families have been placed in detention centres.
2. Former PM Blair enters independence debate
Former prime minister Tony Blair told ITV news he doubted the people of Scotland wanted another independence referendum - even if the SNP wins a majority at next week's Holyrood election. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has argued a majority of pro-independence MSPs would provide a mandate for another referendum, with the SNP's prospects of winning an overall majority "on a knife-edge" according to polling guru Sir John Curtice. Former Labour leader Mr Blair, who was PM when the Scottish parliament was created in 1999, said he "frankly doubts" that people want to go through the "disruption" of another independence campaign, but that "it becomes more difficult over time if opinion looks as if it's fixed".
3. What issues are important to young voters?
In recent years Scotland has seen a high level of political engagement among its citizens. Almost 19 out of 20 people felt it was important to vote in Holyrood elections in 2019, an increase of 15% since 2004 - and according to Scottish government data, that rise was partly driven by young people. Now with the pressures of the pandemic it perhaps comes as no surprise that party manifestos have been littered with policies designed to restore education, improve mental health and create job opportunities for people aged 16-24. So what issues matter to young voters? The BBC spoke to five people under the age of 30 to hear what might influence their vote.
4. Scones, bookshops...and circus training
The leaders of Scotland's five larger parties were asked which sort of business they would like to start in a life after politics, in a series of interviews conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said he'd like to supply baked goods to the hospitality industry. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would be keen to establish an international political campaign group. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she'd like to set up a bookshop. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie would open a corner shop or environmental charity. Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said she already had a plan to set up an aerial training venue for circus arts.
5. A dog day in the campaign
Here is a selection of pictures from today's campaigning.
SIGN UP FOR SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- CANDIDATES: Who can I vote for in my area?
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign