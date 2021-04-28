Scottish election 2021: NHS, independence and a 'Covid minister'

Former prime minister Tony Blair told ITV news he doubted the people of Scotland wanted another independence referendum - even if the SNP wins a majority at next week's Holyrood election. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has argued a majority of pro-independence MSPs would provide a mandate for another referendum, with the SNP's prospects of winning an overall majority "on a knife-edge" according to polling guru Sir John Curtice. Former Labour leader Mr Blair, who was PM when the Scottish parliament was created in 1999, said he "frankly doubts" that people want to go through the "disruption" of another independence campaign, but that "it becomes more difficult over time if opinion looks as if it's fixed".