Scottish election 2021: One week to polling day

With the Holyrood election now only one week away, the main parties were keen to reinforce their key messages on Thursday. Nicola Sturgeon announced her plans for the first 100 days of government if the SNP regains power. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar appealed for regional list votes to build "a fairer and stronger Scotland", while the Scottish Conservatives urged people to make the "anti-referendum, pro-UK majority in Scotland count". The Scottish Greens called for free bus travel for young people to be extended to cover rail and ferry journeys, while Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie was "optimistic" of gaining more MSPs, who he said would bid to block indyref2.