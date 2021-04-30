Scottish election 2021: What first time voters need to know Published 56 minutes ago

Next week, Scotland will head to the polls to elect MSPs to Holyrood. BBC Scotland's political correspondent Rajdeep Sandhu has been answering some of the big questions about the upcoming vote.

I'm a first time voter... What do I need to know?

media caption Rajdeep Sandhu talks The Social's Zarah Hill through what first time voters need to know before casting their ballot

Will there be another independence referendum?

media caption Zarah asks Rajdeep whether they'll be an indyref2?

What are the parties' policies on mental health?

media caption Zarah chats to Rajdeep about where the parties stand on mental health.

