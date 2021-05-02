Scottish election 2021: Lib Dems call for Covid recovery to be prioritised
- Published
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have urged voters to put the recovery from Covid first when casting their ballots.
Willie Rennie said he did not want MSPs to focus on independence, but said the parliament should focus on education, mental health and climate change.
He said he would vote against holding another referendum even if the SNP won a majority at the Holyrood election.
Mr Rennie said this was democratic because voters were backing him on the basis of that position.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr ahead of a day's campaigning in Edinburgh Mr Rennie said the 2014 referendum had caused deep divisions within society.
This election, he said, was about choosing between a referendum on independence and recovery from the pandemic.
He said: "Let's focus on actually what this election is about, and this is about whether we have a parliament that's focused on independence, or whether we want a parliament that's focused on recovery."
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Scottish Labour emphasised their top election pledges.
It included recovery plans for the next parliament for five key areas, including jobs, the NHS, education, climate change and communities.
The party stressed the electorate faced a "stark choice" on Thursday, and could vote either to "go back to the old arguments" or focus on a "national recovery".
Party leader Anas Sarwar said: "Only by using both your votes for Labour can we deliver a parliament that is focused on jobs, the NHS, the future of our children, climate change and our national recovery."
The Scottish Conservatives also stressed that Scotland's priority had to be recovering from the pandemic.
Writing in the Scottish Sunday Express, Douglas Ross urged the electorate to vote tactically by giving their regional vote to the Scottish Conservatives to create an "anti-referendum, pro-UK majority".
He said: "Scotland stands on the brink. This election is not about just the next five years but a generation that has been hit hard by a global pandemic and a vote that could change Scotland's future forever.
"If the SNP win a majority, they will not just be focused on delivering an independence referendum, but also building the case to persuade us of the need for separation.
"That can only distract attention and divert resources away from our recovery."
Open letter
In an open letter released on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon urged voters to give the SNP both their constituency vote and regional vote.
The letter said her party was the only one which had a "clear plan to support the NHS, protect jobs, help our young people get on, and build a better future for Scotland."
Her party's manifesto states that another referendum on Scottish independence should be held once the pandemic ends if there is a pro-independence majority at Holyrood.
"I am the only candidate for first minister offering tried and tested leadership to guide us through the crisis and into recovery," the letter added.
The SNP leader also appeared on The Sunday Show on BBC Scotland, where she emphasised her view that she was best placed to lead the country's recovery.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater visited Red Moss of Balerno nature reserve to highlight the party's pledge to strengthening and enforcing protections for wildlife.
Her party wants to strengthen licensing, end blood sports, ban traps such as glue traps and snares and give the police more resources to investigate crime.
She said: "The Scottish Greens will reform wildlife law, so that when a species or important habitat is designated as protected, they really are protected [and] we will ensure tackling wildlife crime is prioritised and resourced."
She said the Scottish Greens had won protections for beavers and mountain hares, but they needed to be enforced, and those who committed wildlife crimes needed to be brought to justice.
"That requires a government that can stand up to vested interests and protect Scotland's wildlife," she added.
