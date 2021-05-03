Scotland's political leaders at work and play
By Glenn Campbell
Political editor, BBC Scotland
- Published
As Scotland's party leaders head towards the election finishing line I ask them how they relax outside the political bubble and what they hope to achieve from the Holyrood 2021 contest.
Nicola Sturgeon - 'I would love to write a novel'
Douglas Ross - 'Can't wait for a wee brother or sister for Alistair'
Anas Sarwar - 'I am in this for the long-haul'
Lorna Slater - 'Flying on a trapeze is wildly addictive'
Willie Rennie - 'I could go on for a very long time yet'
