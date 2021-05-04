Scottish election 2021: Greens plan to create new 'industrial age'
- Published
The Scottish Greens have said their plans to drive down emissions will help create a "green industrial age" while out on the campaign trail.
The party's co-leader Lorna Slater said this would be the last election where MSPs could make a "significant policy shift" to a green economy.
Labour, Lib Dems and the SNP all campaigned on NHS recovery while the Conservatives focused on independence.
It comes two days before voters in Scotland go to the polls.
The Scottish Greens have set out a £7.5bn investment plan which they say will create 100,000 jobs.
SIGN UP FOR SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
Ms Slater said: "I'm optimistic about the future of Scotland, but there is no time to lose. The decisions we make now will reshape our common future, but only if we commit public investment to renewable energy and build things to last.
"This is the time to take matters into our own hands, to build a Scotland that can lead Europe in tackling the climate emergency. But that can only happen if you vote like our future depends on it on Thursday."
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said that if elected, his party will urge the next Parliament to make Covid recovery a priority - "not independence".
Stopping in Edinburgh, Mr Rennie claimed his party are "closer than Labour or the Conservatives to taking new seats".
He added: "Voters have a choice between years of arguments over independence or reaching for recovery with the Liberal Democrats."
What are the parties promising you?
Use our concise manifesto guide to compare where the parties stand on key issues like Covid-19, independence and the environment.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon continued her party's bus tour in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The focus of their message was on NHS recovery plans and if elected, the party has promised to deliver a pay-rise for NHS staff and to open three fast-track cancer diagnosis centres within 100 days of government.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Polls show that the result of this election is on a knife-edge - and every vote counts.
"By giving both votes to the SNP on Thursday, people can elect a government with the experience and the serious programme for leading Scotland out of the pandemic and protecting our NHS in the crucial period ahead."
The NHS was also the focus for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said Scotland "faces a choice" between clearing the backlog in cancer care or "another divisive referendum".
He said his party's plan will make it their "national mission to fix cancer care".
It comes as former footballer John Hartson endorsed the party's plan, saying: "Anas Sarwar has put cancer care front and centre of his campaign. We need a national mission to get cancer care back on track."
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has written an open letter urging people to vote Conservative on the peach ballot paper, saying this would "stop an SNP majority and another independence referendum".
Ms Davidson said that the final days of the campaign were "coming down to one simple decision".
The party's leader Douglas Ross added: "We need to be 100% focused on recovery and nothing else."
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- CANDIDATES: Who can I vote for in my area?
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign