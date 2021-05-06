BBC News

Scottish election 2021: Will my result be Friday or Saturday?

This Holyrood election is like no other - when polls close at 10pm on Thursday, an overnight count will not happen. The results centres will only begin operating at 9am on Friday - nearly 12 hours after voting ends. The Covid pandemic has prompted a new way of working and because we have never had a day-time count before there can only be a rough guess on declaration times.

Friday constituency results

There are 73 first-past-the-post seats and 48 expect to declare on the first counting day. They include;

  • Aberdeen Central
  • Aberdeen Donside
  • Aberdeenshire East
  • Airdrie and Shotts
  • Angus North & Mearns
  • Argyll & Bute
  • Ayr
  • Banffshire & Buchan Coast
  • Caithness, Sutherland & Ross
  • Clackmannanshire & Dunblane
  • Clydebank & Milngavie
  • Coatbridge & Chryston
  • Cowdenbeath
  • Cunninghame North
  • Cunninghame South
  • Dumfriesshire
  • Dumbarton
  • Dundee City West
  • East Lothian
  • Eastwood
  • Edinburgh Central
  • Edinburgh Southern
  • Edinburgh Western
  • Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire
  • Falkirk East
  • Glasgow Anniesland
  • Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn
  • Glasgow Pollok
  • Glasgow Southside
  • Greenock & Inverclyde
  • Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse
  • Inverness & Nairn
  • Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Linlithgow
  • Midlothian North & Musselburgh
  • Moray
  • Motherwell & Wishaw
  • Na h-Eileanan an Iar
  • North East Fife
  • Orkney
  • Paisley
  • Perthshire North
  • Renfrewshire North & West
  • Rutherglen
  • Shetland
  • Stirling
  • Strathkelvin & Bearsden

Saturday constituency results

There are 73 first-past-the-post seats and 25 are expected to declare on the second counting day. They include;

  • Aberdeen South & North Kincardine
  • Aberdeenshire West
  • Almond Valley
  • Angus South
  • Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley
  • Clydesdale
  • Cumbernauld & Kilsyth
  • Dundee City East
  • Dunfermline
  • East Kilbride
  • Edinburgh Eastern
  • Edinburgh Northern & Leith
  • Edinburgh Pentlands
  • Falkirk West
  • Galloway & West Dumfries
  • Glasgow Cathcart
  • Glasgow Kelvin
  • Glasgow Provan
  • Glasgow Shettleston
  • Mid Fife & Glenrothes
  • Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale
  • Perthshire South & Kinross-shire
  • Renfrewshire South
  • Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch
  • Uddingston & Bellshill

Saturday regional list results

There are eight regional areas which will produce 56 MSPs. the winners of this contest will be declared after constituency results are known.

  • Central Scotland
  • Glasgow
  • Highlands and Islands
  • Lothian
  • Mid Scotland and Fife
  • North East Scotland
  • South of Scotland
  • West of Scotland

Information provided by the Electoral Management Board for Scotland

