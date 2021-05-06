Scottish election 2021: Will my result be Friday or Saturday?
- Published
This Holyrood election is like no other - when polls close at 10pm on Thursday, an overnight count will not happen. The results centres will only begin operating at 9am on Friday - nearly 12 hours after voting ends. The Covid pandemic has prompted a new way of working and because we have never had a day-time count before there can only be a rough guess on declaration times.
Friday constituency results
There are 73 first-past-the-post seats and 48 expect to declare on the first counting day. They include;
- Aberdeen Central
- Aberdeen Donside
- Aberdeenshire East
- Airdrie and Shotts
- Angus North & Mearns
- Argyll & Bute
- Ayr
- Banffshire & Buchan Coast
- Caithness, Sutherland & Ross
- Clackmannanshire & Dunblane
- Clydebank & Milngavie
- Coatbridge & Chryston
- Cowdenbeath
- Cunninghame North
- Cunninghame South
- Dumfriesshire
- Dumbarton
- Dundee City West
- East Lothian
- Eastwood
- Edinburgh Central
- Edinburgh Southern
- Edinburgh Western
- Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire
- Falkirk East
- Glasgow Anniesland
- Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn
- Glasgow Pollok
- Glasgow Southside
- Greenock & Inverclyde
- Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse
- Inverness & Nairn
- Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley
- Kirkcaldy
- Linlithgow
- Midlothian North & Musselburgh
- Moray
- Motherwell & Wishaw
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- North East Fife
- Orkney
- Paisley
- Perthshire North
- Renfrewshire North & West
- Rutherglen
- Shetland
- Stirling
- Strathkelvin & Bearsden
Saturday constituency results
There are 73 first-past-the-post seats and 25 are expected to declare on the second counting day. They include;
- Aberdeen South & North Kincardine
- Aberdeenshire West
- Almond Valley
- Angus South
- Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley
- Clydesdale
- Cumbernauld & Kilsyth
- Dundee City East
- Dunfermline
- East Kilbride
- Edinburgh Eastern
- Edinburgh Northern & Leith
- Edinburgh Pentlands
- Falkirk West
- Galloway & West Dumfries
- Glasgow Cathcart
- Glasgow Kelvin
- Glasgow Provan
- Glasgow Shettleston
- Mid Fife & Glenrothes
- Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale
- Perthshire South & Kinross-shire
- Renfrewshire South
- Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch
- Uddingston & Bellshill
Saturday regional list results
There are eight regional areas which will produce 56 MSPs. the winners of this contest will be declared after constituency results are known.
- Central Scotland
- Glasgow
- Highlands and Islands
- Lothian
- Mid Scotland and Fife
- North East Scotland
- South of Scotland
- West of Scotland
Information provided by the Electoral Management Board for Scotland