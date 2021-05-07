Scottish election 2021: Michelle Thomson wins Falkirk East seat for SNP
A former SNP MP who quit the party following an investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud has been elected as the MSP for Falkirk East.
Michelle Thomson was reported to prosecutors regarding the allegations, but the probe was dropped by the Crown Office due to a lack of evidence. She has always denied any wrongdoing.
As an MP, she resigned the SNP whip over the allegations and was deselected by the party in 2017.
She re-joined the SNP in 2018.
She has now been elected to Holyrood with a 47.4% of the votes.
Ms Thomson was selected as the candidate as the SNP incumbent stepped down.
Labour's Allyson Black came second with 27.9%, and Neil Benny of the Conservatives received 19.6%.
The Lib Dems' Paul Rolfe received 2.6%, followed at 2.5% by independent candidate Peter Krykant.
