Scottish election results 2021: Alex Salmond fails to be elected as MSP
- Published
Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has failed in his attempt to return to the Scottish Parliament.
He launched a new pro-independence party, Alba, in March and had hoped to be elected as an MSP for North East Scotland via the regional vote.
However, the party fell short of winning a seat in the region - picking up 8,269 votes, just 2.3% of the total.
Alba had hoped to help secure a pro-independence "supermajority" but will not have any MSPs at Holyrood.
Mr Salmond attempted to encourage independence voters to give the SNP - the party he once led - their constituency vote, and Alba their regional vote.
He hoped that if Alba won enough of these regional list seats, it could lead to 90 or more MSPs at Holyrood who support independence.
And the party secured some high-profile defections from the SNP - including MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey.
Mr Salmond was once the highest-profile politician in the independence movement.
He joined the SNP in 1973 while at university and was elected an an MP in 1987.
Since then, he served two separate terms as party leader and was Scotland's first minister during the independence referendum in 2014 - stepping down the day after Scotland voted to remain in the UK.
He bounced back frontline politics in 2015 after being elected as an SNP MP - before losing the seat again in the 2017 election.
Mr Salmond was cleared by a court of 13 charges of sexual assault against nine women in March of last year.
Prior to that he won a judicial review case against the Scottish government after its handling of sexual harassment complaints made about him by two female civil servants was found to have been unlawful.
The situation exacerbated the rift within the SNP between Mr Salmond and his successor Nicola Sturgeon - with the pair, who had once been close allies, becoming embroiled in an increasingly bitter war of words.
Speaking on the Through A Scottish Prism podcast on Saturday Mr Salmond said Ms Sturgeon had "lost her nerve" on Scottish independence in 2017.
He said: "Nicola will prevaricate, Nicola lost her nerve on independence back in 2017 and has never recovered it, it's as simple as that."
He also accused the SNP of "grand old Duchess of York behaviour", saying they were "going up and down this hill innumerable times".
Ms Sturgeon said she intended to hold an independence referendum once the Covid crisis had passed, adding that there was no democratic justification for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, or anyone else, to attempt to block it
