Scottish election 2021: Conservative leader Douglas Ross wins list seat
- Published
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has won a seat on the Highlands and Islands regional list.
Mr Ross called it the "best ever result for the Scottish Conservatives in this region."
He was one of the four Tory MSPs to be elected, the rest of whom served during the last parliamentary term.
The party increased its share of MSPs by one seat and will also return Edward Mountain, Jamie Halcro Johnston and Donald Cameron to Holyrood.
It took a seat from Scottish Labour, which means Rhoda Grant will be the region's only Labour MSP.
The SNP and Scottish Greens maintained their number of MSPs in the Highlands and Islands, although the seats will be filled by different people.
Emma Roddick will replace Children's minister Maree Todd after she won the Caithness, Sutherland and Ross seat on Friday.
The Scottish Greens also held their seat in the region, with Ariane Burgess replacing the retiring John Finnie.
In his victory speech, Mr Ross said: "This region is so important to me, I've lived within the Highlands and Islands in Moray, my entire life.
"I've had the great pleasure and privilege to represent this area before and I am delighted to be returned again to represent this diverse and wonderful part of Scotland."