Scottish election 2021: Scottish Greens win record eight Holyrood seats in 'best ever' result
The Scottish Greens have increased their number of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament to a record eight.
The party said it had delivered a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, alongside the SNP.
Lorna Slater was elected on the Lothian list and her fellow co-leader Patrick Harvie was elected on the Glasgow list.
Alison Johnstone was re-elected on the Lothian list, Ross Greer in West of Scotland and Mark Ruskell on the Mid-Scotland and Fife list.
They will be joined by Ariane Burgess, representing the Highlands & Islands, Maggie Chapman in the North East and Gillian Mackay, the Central region's first ever Green MSP.
Ms Slater said the Scottish Greens had "grown our votes and influence in Scotland".
"That's because while other parties focused on short-term tactical voting, the Scottish Greens conducted a positive campaign on a green recovery and tackling the climate crisis," she added.
"It is clear that we need to start working on a new greener future for our country, and part of that must be a referendum on how Scotland is governed.
"Voters have delivered a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, with the Scottish Greens playing a vital part, and it is now incumbent on Boris Johnson to recognise that democratic mandate.
"The Scottish Greens will continue our constructive role in the Scottish Parliament, which has seen us improve lives in Scotland and protect our environment, from fairer taxes, free public transport and protecting Scotland's nature."