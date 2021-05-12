Newly-elected MSPs to be sworn in at Holyrood
Scotland's newly-elected MSPs are to be sworn in at Holyrood, with the parliament also choosing its new presiding officer.
Last week's election saw the SNP win a landslide victory, falling just one seat short of an overall majority.
The results mean there will be 43 new faces among the129 MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.
They include a record number of women, including the parliament's first two women of colour.
And the parliament will also have its first permanent wheelchair user to be elected as an MSP, Labour's Pam Duncan-Glancy.
It is expected that SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will be formally elected as first minister on Tuesday of next week, and that she will unveil her new ministerial team two days later.
Thursday morning's swearing-in ceremony will see all 129 MSPs take either an oath or affirmation that both include pledging allegiance to the Queen.
The oath says: "I do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God".
The affirmation omits any religious reference, and instead states: "I do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law."
As in previous previous years, some members will choose to give their oath or affirmation in languages other than English.
These will include Gaelic, Scots, Doric and Orcadian as well as languages from outside of Scotland - with new SNP MSP Angus Robertson planning to do his in German, his colleague Humza Yousaf in Urdu and Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman in Zimbabwean Shona.
Ms Sturgeon will be sworn in first, as leader of the largest party, followed by the other four party leaders and finally the remaining MSPs.
Plans are in place for MSPs to take part remotely if they are unable to be in the chamber in person.
Once that process has been completed, MSPs will decide who should be the parliament's new presiding officer - its equivalent of the Speaker in the House of Commons.
The role was filled by Ken Macintosh in the last parliament, but he stood down as a Labour MSP ahead of the election.
It is not clear who is likely to replace him, or which party they will come from.
It is thought that the SNP are unlikely to want to lose one of their own MSPs to the politically neutral role, as it would leave them two seats short of a majority rather than just one.
And there has been speculation that one of the eight Scottish Green MSPs could put their name forward for the role.
The newly-elected members began arriving in parliament on Monday and Tuesday - which been compared by some to the first day of school.
