Education secretary takes 'full responsibility' for qualifications system
The new education secretary has said she will take "absolute responsibility" for this year's qualifications system.
Shirley-Anne Somerville promised she would not blame anyone else if there were any issues with the awards.
She said Scotland had a fair, credible and a consistent assessment policy despite criticism of the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA).
The Scottish Greens have tabled an amendment at Holyrood expressing "lack of confidence" in the SQA.
The Scottish government announced its overdue appeals process for Higher and National 5 candidates on Wednesday, amid widespread criticism from pupils, parents and teachers.
An alternative qualifications model has been introduced after exams were formal exams were cancelled for a second year running due to the Covid pandemic.
Grades are to be awarded on the basis of "teacher judgement of evidence of learner attainment".
'Stress and anxiety'
Senior pupils faced numerous assessments throughout May to provide evidence for awards. But the system came under attack after many students and parents claimed these assessments were "exams by another name," conducted with less preparation and often in a more intensive time period.
They said the assessments were causing more stress and anxiety than the usual qualification system.
But, speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, the education secretary said she believed in the 2021 arrangements.
She said: "Of course I will take absolute responsibility. That is part of becoming education secretary, it is my responsibility to listen to the stakeholders and make the decisions. I won't pass the buck onto anyone.
"I will ensure as we go through this process, I listen to young people, teachers educationalists and to parents to make sure we design the fairest most consistent and credible policy, and I think we have done that."
'Credible policy'
After launching the appeals system on Wednesday, more than a month after it was promised, she added: "I do believe we have a fair, credible and a consistent assessment policy, not one devised by the government alone but by the National Qualifications 21 group that had young people, trade unions, parents and other educationalists on it to help frame that process for assessments.
"The final part of that process is the appeals of course which we announced yesterday.
"I do recognise that young people did look for us to do some of those parts differently but this is one of those areas where there was no genuine consensus and I have looked to ensure we have a very credible policy as we go through this."
Pupils will receive provisional grades from 24 June. After that, they can speak to teachers and register their intention to appeal if they wish to.
Ms Somerville said: "You absolutely have the right to appeal and for the first time this year young people have the right to appeal directly and at no cost.
"The appeals process has no algorithm involved, it goes to a second teacher outside the school, an SQA appointee. They look at all the evidence and take a decision based on that."
However, opposition parties have criticised the decision to allow grades to be downgraded if a student does appeal, calling it a "perverse gamble".
Ms Somerville said there was a very low incidence of grades being downgraded. She said that in 2019, just one candidate's grade in 11,138 appeals was adjusted down.
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer's amendment in Thursday's education debate acknowledges "additional stress and anxiety felt by students, teachers, parents and carers as a result of the 2021 alternative certification model".
It says this could have been avoided had the SQA "taken on board the conclusions of the Priestley review into the 2020 alternative certification model".
The amendment adds that this year's model should adopt a no-detriment policy - meaning grades cannot be lowered - and that provision should be made for appeals based on exceptional individual circumstances.
It goes on to note the "repeated underperformance of the SQA and expresses lack of confidence the body's ability to fulfil its duties".
Ms Somerville said: "I have full confidence in the SQA but what we have are lessons to be learned through the Covid experience.
"Of course we absolutely have lessons to learn about how things can be improved. Next year again will be very different."
MSPs already voted on the performance of the SQA in February.