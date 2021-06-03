Scottish exams body to be reformed amid grades row
- Published
Two of Scotland's education authorities are to be reformed amid criticism of the plans put in place to replace school exams.
The Scottish government said the role, remit and purpose of Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority will be examined.
The announcement came after the country's new education secretary said she would take "full responsibility" for the qualifications system.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.