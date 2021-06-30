Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross welcomes birth of second son
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has announced the arrival of his second child, a son called James.
His wife Krystle gave birth in the early hours of the morning, following a "blue light" ambulance journey to Aberdeen.
The Moray MP and Highlands and Islands MSP described the transfer as "some added stress" but said in a tweet mother and baby were "doing great".
He and his wife welcomed their first son Alastair in 2019.
Mr Ross said: "Krystle and I are over the moon to welcome James into the world as a little brother to our son Alistair.
"Our thanks go to the incredible teams at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for all their support during the birth.
"Both James and his mother are doing well back home following the excellent care we've received over the last couple of days."
Other political figures have responded with their congratulations, with Ruth Davidson, his predecessor as party leader who now sits in the House of Lords, tweeting: "Oh he's beautiful. Congratulations Douglas. X."
Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies added: "Fantastic news - congratulations Douglas. All the best to Mum, James and the rest of the Ross clan."
The Moray Conservatives Association tweeted: "On behalf of the Moray Conservatives, we'd like to wish Douglas, Krystle and the whole Ross family the warmest congratulations on the arrival of wee baby James."