Willie Rennie to stand down as Scottish Lib Dem leader
Willie Rennie is to step down as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats after 10 years in the job, saying it is time for fresh leadership.
The North East Fife MSP has led the party through eleven election and referendum campaigns since 2011.
However they were reduced to just four seats at Holyrood in May's vote.
Mr Rennie said the Lib Dems had "moved the debate and delivered change", but said it was "time for a fresh face" to take the party forward post-pandemic.
He said that while there had been "both gains and losses along the way", he had "enjoyed every effort".
A former campaign manager for the party, Mr Rennie became an MP in 2006 after upsetting Labour in the Dunfermline and West Fife by-election.
Although he lost it again in 2010, he was elected to Holyrood the following year as a list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife - and was swiftly elected Scottish Lib Dem leader after the resignation of Tavish Scott.
Mr Rennie then won the North East Fife seat from the SNP in the 2016 election, although the Lib Dems failed to make gains Scotland-wide and dropped into fifth place at Holyrood behind the Scottish Greens.
While he held his own seat with an increased majority in the 2021 contest, the Lib Dems fell to four seats in the Scottish Parliament.
Announcing his resignation - which will trigger a leadership contest - Mr Rennie said the party had "championed the case for better mental health services, world class schools and investment for early years education" on his watch.
He added: "Scotland deserves a strong progressive alternative to the twin nationalisms represented by the SNP and Conservatives.
"They polarise and divide Scotland when we should unite to overcome the enormous challenges we face, from Covid-19 to climate change to the inequalities that continue to stain our society.
"But it is time for a fresh face to lead our party forward. The new leader will have my full support in writing the next bright chapter of the Scottish Liberal Democrats' story."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those who paid tribute to Mr Rennie following the announcement, posting her "best wishes" on Twitter.
She said: "Despite our political disagreements, I've always respected his commitment and decency.
"Political leadership takes its toll and after ten years at the helm of his party, I'm sure he is looking forward to new challenges."