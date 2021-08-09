What would an SNP-Green deal mean for Scotland?
The SNP and the Scottish Greens have spent the summer thrashing out the details of a cooperation agreement which will see the parties work together at Holyrood - and which could see some Green MSPs become government ministers.
But what could the deal mean for Scotland over the next five years
Climate policies
The most obvious reason for the SNP to bring the Greens into government is to present a united front against the climate emergency, in the year Glasgow hosts the COP26 conference.
However as a flagship policy for the Greens, it is a topic the parties have clashed on frequently.
The Greens actually voted against the Scottish government's climate bill in the last term of parliament, saying the targets it set were not ambitious enough.
However their 2021 election campaign was more about hitting these goals than stretching them, with the 80% figure they pledged in the 2019 general election absent
The Greens want to see "a fundamental transformation of our economy and society", with action to
This means there will be more pressure on ministers to deliver on the
Confidence votes
The other key motivation for the SNP in doing a deal is security.
Nicola Sturgeon herself faced a confidence vote in the final days of the last parliament, although her position was never truly in danger.
However her deputy John Swinney was in real trouble, with the Greens joining other opposition parties in calling for his head if he didn't back down in a row over providing legal advice to the Salmond inquiry - and he was ultimately forced to.
With the Greens signed up to a formal deal, the prospect of any minister being forced out by opposition pressure recedes.
Not only that, the SNP no longer need to worry about getting their budgets through parliament - or at least, they only have to worry about doing a deal with their Green partners.
This should make Kate Forbes' job as finance secretary slightly easier each February, in that she won't need to sit down with rivals like Murdo Fraser and Jackie Baillie, or have to make concessions to the Lib Dems.
However the Greens may still be looking for a decent return in exchange for passing up the annual opportunity to put the government over a barrel.
Economic recovery
It is unclear as of yet how the monumental spending of the pandemic era will be paid for, and what that means for future budgets.
The decisions on how to recover from the economic crisis which accompanied the health one were already going to be tricky, before they involved two parties with subtly different positions.
Take for example the principle of economic growth. The SNP manifesto - while stressing that growth should be sustainable - talks about increasing Scottish GDP by over £4bn. The Greens meanwhile are suspicious of the whole concept of "endless economic growth", with their election platform decrying "the deep shortcomings of conventional economics".
So what might actually happen, in practice?
The manifestos of each party pledged massive investment in infrastructure in an attempt to build a more sustainable economy post-pandemic, so this is something they will likely be able to work together on - so long as it doesn't involve massive road-building projects.
Both parties have talked about moving to a four-day working week and back some form of Universal Basic Income, so their pact might move these ambitious policies up the priority list.
The two are also largely aligned on income tax, with the SNP targeting "stability" across the next five years and the Greens agreeing that "now is not the time for increases" for most.
Both have promised a Citizens Assembly on taxation to study wider reforms, so that should be another easy box to tick.
The Greens want to scrap the council tax, something the SNP have pledged to do on various occasions - but never quite delivered. Could this deal finally push reforms to local government funding over the line?
And the party also wants to push for more fiscal powers to be devolved from Westminster so that they can set up things like an annual wealth tax on anyone worth more than £1m (including property, pensions and other assets) and a tax on carbon emissions from coroprations.
Oil and gas industry
One sector we are likely to hear a lot about is the oil and gas industry. There will doubtless be a clause in the SNP-Green deal allowing the parties to disagree amicably on things like how quickly to move on from fossil fuels, but it doesn't mean there won't be friction behind the scenes - and indeed some lobbying.
Take for example the issue of new licences for drilling in the waters around Scotland, like the proposed new Cambo oil field.
The SNP insists this is solely a matter for the UK government, offshore oil and gas contracts being in Westminster's remit - but of course that hasn't stopped them taking a view on various other reserved matters, from Trident to Universal Credit and indeed the Acts of Union.
Ministers have refused to come off the fence about Cambo, perhaps anxious about alienating oil industry workers - but might having Green voices closer to the heart of government tip the scales somewhat?
Lorna Slater recently attended a protest against the development. Would she really never bring it up if she happened to be in the next office over from the energy minister?
Gender Recognition Act reform
The issue of trans rights and reform to the Gender Recognition Act has been a sticky one for the SNP, and society more generally.
The government wants to change the law to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, and reduce the "trauma" associated with the process. However, it has run into a row over whether allowing people to self-identify their gender could undermine the legal protections given to women under the Equality Act.
Prominent SNP figures have voiced concerns about the plans, and even post-election - with a new group of MSPs lined up behind the leadership and more critical voices like Joan McAlpine no longer in parliament - there could have been a backbench rebellion over elements of the legislation.
The Greens, though, are all-in on the policy - to the extent that they split with former MSP Andy Wightman over it.
Seven extra votes will make it much easier for the SNP to fulfil their manifesto pledge to make changes "at the earliest opportunity".
Indyref2
This may be one of the most talked about elements of the deal, but may actually be the part where an accord was needed the least.
During the election campaign, the Greens pledged that every one of their MSPs would back a new independence referendum - much like those of the SNP.
The two manifestos were closely aligned in a bid to cement the mandate of any pro-independence majority - so the votes for indyref2 were essentially in the bag regardless.
The real question is whether this formalising of the pro-independence bloc at Holyrood has any impact in swaying the UK government when it comes to backing a new referendum.
There remains little sign that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a change of heart, but the SNP and Greens may hope that in the longer term their formal arrangement will help make the case seem all the more undeniable.