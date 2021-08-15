SNP-Green Holyrood deal expected 'very soon'
- Published
The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says his party's talks with the SNP about a co-operation deal should yield results "very soon".
Patrick Harvie said the parties were working to "finish off those last bits of discussion" ahead of any deal being announced.
If agreed, a formal co-operation deal would see both parties work together at Holyrood.
There is also speculation there could be a ministerial post for a Green MSP.
Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Show, Mr Harvie would not be drawn on the detail of any deal, but he said: "I don't think you have very long to wait.
"I've got party members as well who really want to know what's happening here."
He added: "It [a deal] won't be put into practice until our party members have had a vote. But obviously we're trying to finish off those last bits of discussion. I hope very soon that we'll be able to publish something."
The parties have been in talks to reach an agreement against the backdrop of a growing controversy over the future development of the Cambo oil field off Shetland.
While the Greens are opposed to future development of the field, the SNP has been far more equivocal on the issue.
Mr Harvie told the programme that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should go further in expressing opposition to future exploitation of the field.
The Cambo oil field is situated approximately 125km (75 miles) to the west of Shetland in water depths of between 1,050m to 1,100m. It contains more than 800 million barrels of oil.
Mr Harvie said his party would be pushing "fast and far" on the issue and that it was time the UK's political parties moved away from the ideology of "maximum oil and gas extraction".
He told the programme: "We're going to be pushing as fast and far as we possibly can on all political parties to go further than they have on this issue."
It comes after the first minister wrote to the prime minister urging him to reassess the Cambo development, in what was her first intervention on the issue.
Her letter followed a UN climate report which issued a "code red for humanity".
The first minister said proposals for the Cambo field should be re-examined over "the severity of the climate emergency". Ms Sturgeon asked Boris Johnson to commit to "significantly enhancing the climate conditionality" associated with offshore oil and gas production.
The UK government wants to reduce the use of fossil fuels, but says there is still "ongoing demand" for oil and gas.
When asked about Cambo during a recent visit to Scotland last week, the prime minister told BBC Scotland that contracts negotiated in 2001 should not be "ripped up".
But Mr Johnson added that "we need to transition as fast as we reasonably can" to renewable energy sources.
If approved by the Oil and Gas Authority, drilling at Cambo could start as early as 2022. The field is expected to produce oil and gas for approximately 25 years.