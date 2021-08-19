Alex Cole-Hamilton to be confirmed as new Lib Dem leader
- Published
Alex Cole-Hamilton is to be confirmed as the new leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
The Edinburgh Western MSP is the only person to have put himself forward to succeed Willie Rennie in the role.
With nominations closing at 15:00 on Friday, he is expected to win the contest unopposed.
Mr Rennie announced he was standing down after the Liberal Democrats won just four seats in the Scottish Parliament election in May.
He said the party needed fresh leadership to take it forward after his decade at the helm, with Mr Cole-Hamilton being elected unopposed to replace him.
When he launched his leadership campaign last month, Mr Cole-Hamilton said he wanted to offer an alternative to the "extremes" of the SNP and Conservatives.
He said his party could give people "much needed hope after years of constitutional battle, but also the suffering of the pandemic and the uncertainty that has caused people."
And he said he wanted his party to be in power, and suggested that he would be open to working with Labour in the Scottish Parliament if the two parties manage to revive their fortunes.
Mr Cole-Hamilton described Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar as a "mate", saying the pair have a "great personal friendship" and regularly go for coffee together.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats formed coalition governments at Holyrood between 1999 and 2007.
The new leader has been an MSP since 2016, and won more votes than any other candidate in this year's Holyrood election.
He was previously the party's health spokesman at Holyrood, and served on the committee that investigated the Scottish government's handling of sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond.
He apologised in February after being caught on camera mouthing swear words at government minister Maree Todd during a parliamentary committee.
Who is Alex Cole-Hamilton?
The new party leader was born into a Liberal Democrat family and helped to deliver leaflets during the 1987 general election campaign at the age of nine.
After studying politics and international relations at the University of Aberdeen he worked for children's charities including YouthLink Scotland and Aberlour before being elected to the Scottish Parliament five years ago.
The father-of-three has said it was his experience of working with vulnerable children, and what he saw as the parliament's failure to help them, that inspired him to get into politics.
He is a keen surfer, and becomes the sixth leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats since devolution.