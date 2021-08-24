Scottish Covid inquiry to start later this year
Scotland is to hold its own public inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic by the end of the year, the Scottish government has confirmed.
The announcement follows pressure from relatives of some who have died.
The inquiry will scrutinise decisions that were taken over the course of the crisis, with the aim of learning lessons for any future pandemics.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had previously said her preference was for a UK-wide inquiry to be held.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs in May that an independent public inquiry examining the handling of the pandemic across all four UK nations would not begin until the spring of next year, despite Ms Sturgeon calling for it to start this year.
Campaigners from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said a separate Scottish inquiry was needed to examine decisions made by the devolved Scottish government, and to hold it to account.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney met representatives of the group shortly before the announcement was made.
Almost 10,500 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate since the pandemic began.
The Scottish government is inviting people to give their views on the aims and principles of the public inquiry by 30 September.
It said particular consideration would be given to the "four harms" of the pandemic:
- Direct health impacts of Covid-19, including cases and deaths in care homes
- Other non-Covid health impacts
- Societal impacts, including education
- Economic impacts
it will also investigate "events causing public concern", for example the high number of deaths in care homes, and will examine the explanations of the decisions that were taken and the causes of "anything which may not have gone as expected".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former Health Secretary Jeane Freeman have both admitted that the way elderly people were discharged from hospitals into care homes at the start of the pandemic was a mistake.
Ms Sturgeon told her Covid briefing on Tuesday: "The inquiry will look at all matters related to the handling of the pandemic that are within our devolved competence.
"This will include of course the situation in our care homes."
She stressed that the Scottish government would "liaise closely" with the UK government and the other devolved administrations on the likely terms of a UK wide inquiry to "avoid duplication and overlap".
Ms Sturgeon added: "The need for co-operation with other governments is not in my view a reason to delay the establishment of our own inquiry.
"I do believe a full public inquiry has an extremely important role to play, both in scrutinising the decisions that we took and indeed continue to take in the course of the pandemic, but also of course in identifying and learning appropriate lessons for the future."
The government said the announcement met its commitment to begin to take the necessary steps to establish a public inquiry within its first 100 days in office after the Holyrood election.
Discussions are also under way to identify and appoint a judge to chair the inquiry.
Solicitor Aamer Anwar, who is acting on behalf of members of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, welcomed the announcement but said the public inquiry must be truly independent and leave no stone unturned.
And he said grieving families must be at the heart of the inquiry process if it is to be effective and meaningful.
It comes as the number of daily cases of the virus in Scotland reached a new record high of 4,323 on Tuesday, with Ms Sturgeon saying that she cannot rule out having to reintroduce "limited and proportionate" restrictions.
The number of new cases has more than doubled over the past week, with Ms Sturgeon warning that the country was at another "fragile and pivotal moment" in the pandemic.