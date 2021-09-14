Scotland to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds from Monday
- Published
Scotland is to begin vaccinating children aged between 12 and 15 from Monday of next week.
The jabs will initially be available at drop-in centres, with parents and carers being asked to accompany their children.
Letters will be sent everyone in the age group the following week, inviting them to an appointment.
There will also be a vaccination programme in schools after the scheduled appointments.
This will allow anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to have a further opportunity to do so.
It comes after the Chief Medical Officers of each of the four UK nations concluded that the additional benefits were sufficient to justify vaccination of children over the age of 12.
They said it would help to reduce disruption to their schooling this winter and benefit those growing up in the poorest areas.
Scotland is also to join the other UK nations in offering a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine to all adults over 50, frontline health and care workers, younger adults with health conditions that put them at higher risk, and adult household contacts of people with suppressed immune systems.
The JCVI advisory group said the move was needed amid concern about waning immunity ahead of winter.
The boosters programme will also begin next Monday, when frontline health and social care workers will be able to book their appointment online through NHS Inform.
Residents in care homes for older people will be offered both flu and Covid booster vaccines from next week.
And adults aged 70 years or over, and everyone aged over 16 on the highest risk list, will be contacted shortly either by letter or by their GP.
Other eligible groups - all adults over 50, all those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions, adult carers, unpaid and young carers, and adult household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed - will be able to book online from October.
Announcing the expansion of the vaccination programme, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said both measures would "help us considerably in our ongoing efforts against this virus".
And she stressed the importance of "informed consent" for young people considering whether to have the jab.
She added: "I know that these are important decisions for young people and their parents, and that many will have questions.
"I would encourage everyone to read the information that will be provided, and do not hesitate to visit a drop in clinic to ask any questions or raise any concerns.
"Vaccination is a vital part of our overall protection against this virus. That is why it is important to support people - especially young people - to make informed choices that they feel comfortable with".