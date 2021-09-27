Calls for £70 uplift in Scots winter fuel payment
- Published
Scottish ministers have been urged to boost the winter fuel payment to help pensioners afford rising energy costs.
In his speech to the Labour conference, Anas Sarwar said Holyrood's powers could be used to increase the allowance by £70 for those on lower incomes.
The Scottish party leader said ministers could "end the choice between heating and eating this winter".
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said the government was "taking a wide range of actions" to help households.
And she in turn called on the UK government not to remove the £20 uplift to Universal Credit payments, something UK ministers have insisted was "always a temporary measure" prompted by the pandemic.
Householders across the UK are facing a rise in energy bills, with a massive rise in the price energy supplies pay for gas forcing some firms out of business.
The energy price cap - which limits the amount suppliers can charge for their default tariffs - is to increase at the end of the month, with about 15m households in the UK facing a 12% rise in energy bills.
In his speech to the Labour conference - his first since becoming Scottish party leader in February - Mr Sarwar said too many Scots were facing fuel poverty "as energy prices spiral out of control".
He called on the Scottish government to use Holyrood's social security powers to add £70 to the winter fuel payment - a UK-wide benefit aimed at helping with heating bills.
The allowance is paid to those born on or before 26 September 1955, and ranges from £100 to £300 depending on circumstances.
Mr Sarwar said: "In Scotland, 150,000 pensioners live in relative poverty every year - with thousands more on the brink.
"The Scottish parliament has the power to make winter payments reflect the pressures on fuel-poor households, but the SNP have delayed taking responsibility.
"That is why we would give every pensioner on the lowest incomes £70 now to help them through the winter months."
Ms Robison said the government was "taking a wide range of actions within our powers to help people who are on low incomes", citing the Scottish Child Payment and bridging payments for families on low incomes.
She added: "Our £130 pandemic payment will also reach everyone in receipt of council tax reduction in October.
"In addition, we have also announced our plans to extend Child Winter Heating Assistance to reach 5,000 additional families with severely disabled young people to help them with costs of heating their home."
Ms Robison said the Scottish administration's efforts were being "undermined" by the UK government's plans to end the £20 uplift to Universal Credit in October.
A UK government spokesman said the uplift was "always a temporary measure to help claimants through the toughest stages of the pandemic".
He added: "We've taken action to keep the cost of living down for families, including the energy price cap, which is in place to protect 15m households from increases in global gas prices this winter, and the doubling of free childcare.
"Our warm home discount, winter fuel payments and cold weather payments will also support millions of vulnerable and low-income households with their energy bills."