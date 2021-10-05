Supreme Court to rule on challenge to two Holyrood bills
- Published
Judges at the Supreme Court are to rule on a legal challenge to two bills passed by the Scottish Parliament.
MSPs unanimously backed the bills - which enshrine treaties on children's rights and local government in Scots law - prior to May's Holyrood election.
However they were challenged by UK law officers, who said the standards set by the legislation could place obligations on UK ministers.
Judges heard arguments in June, and will announce a decision at 09:45.
A statement reacting to the judgement has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Holyrood.
The challenge concerns two bills passed in the closing days of the previous parliamentary session, which both aimed to incorporate aspects of international treaties into Scots law.
The first is the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which the Scottish government said would set a legal requirement for public authorities to comply with international standards on children's rights.
The second is the European Charter of Local Self-Government, which was put forward by former independent MSP Andy Wightman.
Neither bill was controversial at Holyrood, and both were passed unanimously by MSPs. However, the UK government did raise concerns about them, and submitted a challenge to the Supreme Court claiming they were outwith the remit of the devolved parliament.
UK law officers insist the challenge was not based on the substance of the legislation - the UK government signed up to both of the treaties in question in the 1990s and says it is "deeply committed" to protecting children's rights - but on its potential impact.
Their submission to the court said the standards set by the bills could be applied to laws passed at Westminster as well as Holyrood - meaning the Scottish courts would have "extensive powers to interpret and scrutinise primary legislation passed by the sovereign UK parliament".
The Scottish government has defended the legislation, claiming that stripping provisions from the UN Convention bill would "limit the protections available for children and young people".
Should the court dismiss the challenge, the legislation can go ahead for Royal assent and become law.
However if the judges raise an issue with parts of either bill, it would go back to Holyrood for MSPs to examine again in a "reconsideration stage".
This is the case with the European Charter bill in spite of the fact that Mr Wightman is no longer an MSP - it would likely be represented in parliament by Green MSP Mark Ruskell, who was the "alternate" member named on the face of the bill.