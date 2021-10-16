Sir David Amess: Security advice for MSPs a 'matter of urgency'
- Published
MSPs are to be given police security advice as a "matter of urgency", after the killing of MP Sir David Amess.
Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone said MSPs could discuss with officers "threats and fears" for the safety of their staff and families.
The Scottish Parliament's head of security has also issued a reminder of safety arrangements in place.
Conservative MP Sir David was stabbed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on Friday.
A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and police confirmed it was being treated as a terrorist incident.
On Saturday, MSPs received a letter from the presiding officer saying the Scottish Parliament would offer "advice and support" following the attack.
Ms Johnstone said: "Whilst all our thoughts are with Sir David's family, friends and colleagues, it is understandable that at a time like this we reflect on our own work and the challenges we face.
"Representing our constituents is one of the greatest privileges of being a Member of the Scottish Parliament.
"But it is one that, sadly, can bring with it threats and fears for the safety of ourselves, our staff and families."
She added: "I have spoken to Police Scotland who have confirmed they will contact all MSPs individually as a matter of urgency.
"This will provide an opportunity to discuss any concerns that you may have and receive further security advice."
Police Scotland said there was "no specific threat to Scotland", but confirmed it was working with UK policing colleagues to ensure all MSPs and MPs were aware of personal safety advice.
Assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: "We have well-established relationships with elected representatives and will discuss individual security arrangements further with them."
The killing of a second MP in five years has put the spotlight back on the risks faced by politicians.
The Scottish Parliament corporate body originally updated security for MSPs following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.
Its head of security wrote to MSPs on Friday reminding them about these procedures.
The corporate body provides funding for security upgrades at constituency or regional offices, based on recommendations from Police Scotland.
It also offers lone-worker devices for MSPs and staff.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "The issue of Members safety is taken extremely seriously, and the Parliament looks regularly at the threats that, regrettably, elected representatives face on a day to day basis."
Meanwhile, UK home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs "with immediate effect".
Operation Bridger, also set up after the death of Jo Cox, was designed to give MPs at Westminster access to extra security for their homes and offices.
Ms Patel said measures were already in place to safeguard MPs in constituencies and all 650 of them had been contacted since Sir David's death to check on their security.