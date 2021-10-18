Tributes following death of former Labour MP Ernie Ross
Tributes have been paid to former Labour MP Ernie Ross who has died at the age of 79.
Mr Ross, who was the MP for Dundee West from 1979 until 2005, died in the city on Sunday.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Ross was a "passionate voice against injustice, not just in Dundee but across the world".
He added: "Across the parliament and the Labour Party he was a trusted confidante, advisor and friend."
Mr Sarwar said that "whether campaigning to save the local dental hospital or for human rights abroad", Mr Ross "knew the importance of using the privilege afforded to him by politics to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves".
"My thoughts and the thoughts of the entire Scottish Labour family are with June, his beloved family and his many friends."
'Never stopped smiling'
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland, said Mr Ross "passed away peacefully in Dundee".
Writing on Twitter, he said: "He was a lovely man, utterly devoted to his family and a friend to many.
"He took untold joy in the election of a Labour government in 1997.
"For eight years he never stopped smiling as he voted through legislation time and again that helped his constituents and the country."
He added that Mr Ross played a "critical role" in the history of the University of Dundee and was "a very good man who I loved dearly and who I will always miss".