Second hearing over MP Margaret Ferrier's Covid rule breach charge

Image caption, Margaret Ferrier is alleged to have made several journeys having been told to self-isolate

A second hearing has been held over claims MP Margaret Ferrier travelled from Glasgow to London in the knowledge she had symptoms of coronavirus.

The 61-year-old allegedly made several journeys having been told to self-isolate in September last year.

No plea was made by the suspended SNP politician's lawyer Paul Kavanagh at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A further hearing was fixed for January and the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West was granted bail.

