Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater tests positive for Covid
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the start of COP26.
The MSP for Lothian region said she would be self-isolating in line with NHS Scotland coronavirus guidelines.
Her test result means she will miss COP26 events as the UN climate summit starts in Glasgow on Sunday.
More than 25,000 delegates, including world leaders, will be attending the event which runs until Friday 12 November.
Ms Slater, who is the Scottish Government's minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, said on Twitter: "I had a positive Covid-19 test result.
"I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms. I will be self-isolating following NHS advice."
Both Ms Slater and her Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie had planned to join protests at COP26.
However, she said that although she supported the protests, they must not endanger lives.
Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon showed her support by wishing Ms Slater well on social media.