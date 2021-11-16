Nicola Sturgeon says Cambo oil field 'should not get green light'
The proposed Cambo oil field off Shetland "should not get the green light", Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The first minister had previously called for the controversial new development to be reassessed, but had stopped short of opposing it outright.
However she has now told MSPs that "the presumption would be that Cambo could not and should not pass any rigorous climate assessment".
The decision on whether drilling should be allowed sits with UK authorities.
The UK government has said an environmental impact assessment will be carried out first, although Scottish Secretary Alister Jack recently said the new field should "100%" get the go-ahead.
The Cambo oil field is situated approximately 125km (75 miles) to the west of Shetland in water depths of between 1,050m (3,445ft) and 1,100m (3,609ft).
The project, led by Siccar Point Energy, could yield hundreds of millions of barrels of oil and was originally licensed for exploration in 2001.
If approved by the Oil and Gas Authority, drilling could start as early as 2022 - and continue for 25 years.
There has been controversy over the proposal being considered at the same time as Scotland hosted the COP26 climate conference.
But the UK government has argued that despite moves to renewable energy sources, "there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming years".
Ms Sturgeon had repeatedly refused to openly come out against the scheme, instead calling for it to be reassessed against a climate compatibility checklist despite pressure from the Scottish Greens, who have a partnership agreement with the SNP at Holyrood.
But when questioned by MSPs on Tuesday, she said that "I don't think Cambo should get the green light".
She added: "I don't think we can go on extracting oil and gas forever, and I don't think we can continue to give the go ahead to new oil fields.
"I have set out a proposal for a climate assessment and I think the presumption would be that Cambo could not and should not pass any rigorous climate assessment."
Friends of the Earth Scotland said Ms Sturgeon's statement was "very welcome".
But the Scottish Conservatives said the first minister had "come off the fence and fully abandoned Scotland's oil and gas industry".
MSP Liam Kerr said: "By refusing to back the Cambo development, the SNP have deserted the industry they once cited as the cornerstone of their economic case for independence."