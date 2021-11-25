Two more child deaths 'linked to hospital infections'
The deaths of two more children were linked to infections at a troubled Glasgow hospital, the Scottish Labour leader has claimed.
Anas Sarwar said he had been told about the deaths by clinicians who were afraid to speak out publicly.
He called on the government to sack the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital's bosses and take over its running.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would look into the cases "as a matter of urgency".
But she said sacking health board leaders "does not change overnight the practice in a hospital", adding that "a considerable amount of work" is under way to reduce infections.