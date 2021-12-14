Covid: New social mixing guidelines likely in Scotland
- Published
New guidelines on social contact are expected to be outlined by Scotland's first minister on Tuesday afternoon.
BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell said this could include advice on how many other people or households you should meet in one day.
There is likely to be flexibility around Christmas, and the limits are expected to be advice rather than law.
And there is not expected to be any extension to the vaccine passport scheme.
However, there may be a request to shops and places of worship to improve social distancing and other safety measures.
And advice that has already been issued around taking regular tests, working from home where possible and putting off work Christmas parties may be extended.
Nicola Sturgeon has made clear she wants to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant while speeding up booster jabs, with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf saying that new restrictions were "inevitable".
Ms Sturgeon will host a meeting of her cabinet this morning to agree the new measures, before announcing them in the Scottish Parliament at about 14:05 this afternoon.
She has already rejected calls from a teaching union to close schools early for the Christmas holidays, saying the priority was to keep them open safely.
A total of 186 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed across Scotland so far, although this is thought to be a significant under-estimate of the true picture.
MPs will vote on new Covid rules for England later, with about 70 Conservatives expected to rebel against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
His proposal to make Covid passes a requirement of entering large venues such as nightclubs - which is already the case in Scotland - has angered many of his own MPs.
The measures are still likely to pass as Labour says it will support them.