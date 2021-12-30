Heads of Scotland's drug death taskforce resign
- Published
The heads of Scotland's drug death task force have resigned.
Chairwoman Prof Catriona Matheson and her deputy, former deputy chief constable Neil Richardson, have stepped down from their roles.
They said the government's "demand for speed" over a report on reforms was "counterproductive" and driven by a desire to meet targets rather than achieving "sustainable change"
The Scottish government thanked them for their hard work and commitment.
Prof Matheson, a Stirling University expert in substance misuse, has been chairwoman of the taskforce since it was established in 2019.
It was set up by the Scottish government in a bid to curb a rising number of drug deaths.
The then public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick described the situation as an "emergency" and said new approaches were needed "even if at first they may be challenging".
Drug deaths in Scotland reached a record high of 1,339 in 2020 with the country suffering by far the highest fatality rate of any country in Europe.
Figures published earlier this month showed that Police Scotland recorded 1,007 deaths believed to be linked to drug use between January and September this year, 40 fewer than the same period in 2020.
The resignations were first reported by The Daily Record, which said Prof Matheson and Mr Richardson had stood down after being asked to produce a report on reforms by the summer.
In a resignation letter, they said: "We have always understood the need for urgency but we feel the current demand for speed is counterproductive and driven by other factors such as meeting targets, rather than achieving the sustainable change evidence shows is more effective."
Drugs policy minister Angela Constance thanked both Prof Matheson and Mr Richardson for their "hard work and commitment".
She said: "Under their leadership, the task force has done very important work over the last two-and-a-half years and I am grateful for the role it has played in shaping our collective response to reducing drug-related deaths.
"The work of the task force is not done, and I will now speak to the other members and decide how we can best continue their valuable work. I will update parliament on this as soon as possible in the new year."
She said the recent quarterly statistics had shown a slight fall in suspected drug-related deaths.
But she added: "It is clear there is still an urgent need to implement changes that will make a real and tangible difference to people's lives."