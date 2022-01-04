Police probe alleged death threats sent to Karen Adam
- Published
Police are investigating alleged threats made against SNP MSP Karen Adam.
The Banffshire and Buchan Coast representative, who was elected last year, had faced a backlash for a tweet about paedophiles last week.
Ms Adam said abusers were not "Mac wearing flashers in the street" but "our family, friends and colleagues".
She added: "It's uncomfortable to humanise them because we then have to face the horrors in plain sight."
Following the post, the MSP - who said she was a survivor of child sexual exploitation - added that she had received death threats, including a threat to put her through a woodchipper.
The post was interpreted by some, including Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny, as an attempt to humanise those who abuse children - something the MSP firmly rejected.
'Told to kill myself'
Ms Adam said she was attempting to make clear that abusers were normal people who often "go under cover as 'respectable'".
On Monday, in a tweet posted just after 03:00, Ms Adam said she had received death threats as a result of her original tweet and suggested she could pursue legal action.
"Can't sleep, not eaten. I'm worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared," she wrote.
"Death threats, vile abuse, told to kill myself. Told I'd be put through a wood chipper. Grateful for litigation advice. I'm off for a wee bit."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a complaint has been made regarding online threats and police inquiries are ongoing."