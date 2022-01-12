Scottish Conservative leader calls for Boris Johnson to quit
- Published
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called for Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister admitted attending a Downing Street party during lockdown.
Mr Johnson apologised about the May 2020 gathering, claiming it was "technically within the rules".
He said he "believed implicitly that this was a work event" at the time.
But Mr Ross - who is an MP as well as an MSP - said the prime minister's position was "no longer tenable".
The Scottish Tory leader said he had a "difficult conversation" with Mr Johnson on Wednesday afternoon, and that he would write to the 1922 Committee to register his lack of confidence in the prime minister.
He said: "He is the prime minister, it is his government that put these rules in place, and he has to be held to account for his actions".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.