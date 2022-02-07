SNP MP returns to Commons 'against doctor's orders'
An SNP MP who suffered a near-fatal brain haemorrhage has returned to the House of Commons in person for the first time in nearly two years.
East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan spent four months in hospital after collapsing at home in 2020.
Ms Callaghan said her return to Westminster was "definitely against doctor's orders" and called for reforms to allow proxy voting for MPs.
The 29-year-old attended work and pensions questions in the Commons.
Ms Callaghan told the Daily Record newspaper that she was in London to raise the issue of a constituent who had suffered a stroke and was struggling with financial support.
She said: "My mobility is significantly better than what it was, but it's not great.
"If I could do my job from home, and still represent my constituents, I would - but I can't just now.
"It should never have reached this point. It's definitely against doctor's orders."
Ms Callaghan has been calling for Westminster to change its rules to allow MPs unable to travel to London for health reasons to still participate in votes and debates.
She added: "Westminster should have adapted to people with my kind of condition, so I could still represent my constituents.
"I think, at the minimum, there should be proxy voting in place, like there was during the pandemic."
Ms Callaghan was elected to the House of Commons at the 2019 general election.
'Sense of duty'
She unseated the then Liberal Democrat leader, Jo Swinson, with a narrow majority of 149 votes.
Ms Callaghan spent four months in hospital and underwent two life-saving surgeries after collapsing at home in June 2020, aged 28.
The MP made a virtual return to the House of Commons in March last year.
Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP group at Westminster, welcomed Ms Callaghan's return but added: "The rules of the Commons must be changed so she can participate from home whilst she continues her recovery.
"It is not OK that her sense of duty means she has to ignore doctor's orders."
Work and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman told the Commons: "I want to welcome back the honourable lady for East Dunbartonshire, who it is very good to see back in her place - I'm really pleased to see that."