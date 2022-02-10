£150 cost of living payments for Scottish households
Three quarters of Scottish households will be given a £150 payment in a bid to tackle the rising cost of living.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the cash would go to households in council tax bands A to D and all of those eligible for council tax reduction.
It means some 1.85 million households - 73% of the total - will receive £150 of support when those elements are combined.
An extra £10m is also to be targeted at people struggling with fuel bills.
The cash is in addition to £120m allocated to local government in a bid to hold down council tax increases in the coming year.
Ms Forbes said that the payments were honestly "not enough" with households across the UK struggling, and called for "urgent" action from the UK government to help.
Concerns about the cost of living are mounting, amid rising prices and energy bills and coming changes to National Insurance.
Ms Forbes said these costs would "hit the most vulnerable in our society the hardest", potentially pushing households into fuel poverty.
The finance secretary said there was still uncertainty about how much extra funding is on offer from the UK government, but committed to spending £290m in "targeted assistance" for those on the lowest incomes.
The £150 payments will go to all occupied households in council tax bands A to D, as well as all of those in receipt of council tax reduction.
Local authorities will have the choice of delivering this either as a direct cash payment or as a credit to council tax accounts.
Ms Forbes said this was "clearly an imperfect scheme", but said it was "the only route we have to make sure we reach those for whom it will make a difference, quickly and simply".
She added: "I will be writing to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury highlighting that we must work together urgently so we can use our joint powers to do more to tackle the cost of living."
Ms Forbes was speaking in the final debate of the Scottish government's tax and spending plans for the coming year.
The finance secretary said the budget "provides a platform to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic, tackle inequalities, invest in the economy and public services and continue a just transition to net-zero".
The budget bill was guaranteed to pass with the SNP and Greens holding a majority at Holyrood, but opposition parties hit out at the plans.
Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the SNP had been "profligate with taxpayers money" and had wasted cash which could have been spent in the budget.
She added: "Because of the unholy alliance between the SNP and the Greens, this budget has been a fait accompli from day one. It's a budget that has failed to put economic recovery first and failed to put forward the delivery of local services."
Scottish Labour's Paul Sweeney said the budget was "timid, regressive and unambitious".
He added: "It doesn't do nearly enough to tackle the cost of living crisis which is no longer looming in the distance, but is staring us directly in the face. We all have a duty to do everything we possibly can to address the hardship faced by families."