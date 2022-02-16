Covid in Scotland: Vaccine offered to children aged five to 11
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Scotland are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine after the government accepted a draft ruling from advisors.
The UK's Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is yet to publish official guidance on giving jabs to all youngsters.
However, the Scottish and Welsh governments both say they have received "draft" advice which will be accepted.
Plans are being put in place with health boards to deliver the vaccines.
The move does not affect children in this age group who are already being vaccinated due to medical conditions which place them at greater risk from the virus.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said parents and carers of five to 11-year-olds "need not do anything", with more information to be announced when plans are finalised.
The Welsh government announced on Tuesday that it would be offering jabs to children having seen the draft ruling from the JCVI, amid reports the group's announcement had been delayed due to a disagreement with the UK government.
Ms Sturgeon said Scottish ministers had received and considered the same advice, recommending vaccination for all children aged five to 11, and were "content to accept it".
She said: "Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us and I'd like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.
"Discussions with health boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to five to 11-year-olds have already begun - these will continue and we will provide further information when this approach is finalised."