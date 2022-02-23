Sturgeon 'appalled' by Salmond continuing to host show on RT
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is "appalled" that her predecessor Alex Salmond continues to host a talk show on Russian state broadcaster RT.
The UK government has asked broadcast watchdog Ofcom to review the channel's licence to air in the UK in light of the crisis in Ukraine.
Ms Sturgeon said it was "unthinkable" Mr Salmond's show should continue, urging him to "reflect" on matters.
Mr Salmond has always insisted he has total editorial control.
The weekly programme is produced by Slainte Media, a firm set up by Mr Salmond and another former SNP MP, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.
The UK government has imposed initial sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to be sent into two Ukrainian regions held by Russian-backed separatists.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has now written to Ofcom calling for a review of RT's licence, describing the channel as being "demonstrably part of Russia's global disinformation campaign".
She said she was "essential that the UK looks to limit Russia's ability to spread their propaganda", claiming that broadcasters like RT would "look to spread harmful disinformation about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine here in the UK".
Asked if she agreed with calls for RT to be banned in the UK, Ms Sturgeon said "yes", adding: "It's a matter for Ofcom, but I do think there is now a very serious question about whether RT should continue to have a broadcast here in Scotland.
"And I would certainly encourage Ofcom to look at that very, very seriously and closely indeed."
A spokeswoman for the watchdog said it would examine complaints relating to any broadcaster's coverage of the Ukraine crisis "as a priority".
Ms Sturgeon said she was "appalled" at Mr Salmond's continued involvement with the channel, saying it was "unthinkable now that that should continue".
She added: "I am not answerable for Alex Salmond, but hopefully he will reflect."
The SNP leader also said that members of her party had been told not to appear on RT, saying that "I think that would be something that is completely wrong for any elected representative to do".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also referred to Mr Salmond's show during Prime Minister's Questions, calling the former MP and MSP a "leading presenter on Russia Today".
He was responding after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the SNP's Ian Blackford called for tougher measures against Russia, with Mr Starmer referring to RT as President Putin's "personal propaganda tool".
RT and Mr Salmond have been approached for comment about the latest developments.
Mr Salmond has previously urged people to judge the show on its own merits, saying it is made by his own production company and that he had "total editorial control" on it.
The former first minister is now leader of the Alba Party, which has called for Russian "security interests" to be considered amid the row over Ukraine.
Alba MP Neale Hanvey - also a former SNP representative - said his party "condemns the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", calling for "cool heads and careful words".
However, he added that Russian interests should be kept in mind, adding that "assurances were offered in the 1990s about Nato expansion eastward which have not been kept".