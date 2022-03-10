SNP chief Ian Blackford dismisses resignation rumours
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has denied rumours that he is considering quitting from the post.
The Politico website had claimed the MP was considering his position due to infighting among the party's MPs.
Mr Blackford told BBC Scotland there was "nothing in it".
Other SNP members came to the Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP's defence, with Stewart McDonald saying the story had been "made up by people with the luxury of too much time on their hands."
Mr Blackford took over as the party's Westminster leader in 2017 after Angus Robertson lost his seat in that year's general election.
Politico's daily newsletter said it had spoken to four party officials who said they believed his departure could come before May's council elections.
It said there had been a "weeks-long row" over statements Mr Blackford had made about pensions in an independent Scotland, quoting an unnamed MP as describing his position as an "unforced error".
The article also said there had been tension between Mr Blackford and other senior MPs, including Mr McDonald and the party's foreign affairs spokesman Alyn Smith.
However both men have rejected the story, with Mr McDonald tweeting that Politico "has been had".
I’m afraid your man has been had. All of this is literally made up by people with the luxury of too much time on their hands, as Politico were told yesterday. https://t.co/47SIwvYcBd— Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) March 10, 2022
Mr Blackford himself told BBC Scotland that it was "like silly season has arrived early".
He said: "I have a good team, a strong team, we are getting on with the job.
"I'll be doing that safe in the knowledge that I have a group that's behind me and a government in Edinburgh that we work closely with.
"Let's focus on the day job of holding the government to account, dealing with the crisis in Ukraine and delivering the Scottish government's manifesto commitments."
Asked if MPs were restless about the lack of progress towards holding a fresh referendum on Scottish independence, Mr Blackford said the party was "serious" about delivering a vote.