Tributes after Holyrood aide dies playing rugby
Tributes have been paid to a "rugby daft" man who died while playing for the Scottish Parliament team.
David Hill worked as the head of office for Scottish Tory MSP and Holyrood justice spokesman Jamie Greene.
The 30-year-old died during a match between the Scottish and Irish parliamentary teams on Saturday.
His father Rodger Hill said his family had been left "broken" while Mr Greene said Mr Hill "loved his politics, but he loved his rugby more".
He described him as a "friend, colleague and confidant for so many in the Scottish Parliament over the years" and added: "The whole parliament, my party and the whole rugby community is deeply saddened by this awful news today, and our condolences lie entirely with his family, friends and colleagues."
Mr Hill's father said on Twitter: "I can't believe I'm writing this. My amazing son David passed away today playing rugby in Dublin for the Scottish Parliament. He was the best and the pain is unbearable. We are broken."
Mr Hill attended St Michael's Primary and St Joseph's College in Dumfries before studying politics and international relations at Dundee University.
He was initially a ground campaigner and organiser for Better Together, and a campaigner with David Mundell in the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency.
'Warmest of friends'
He then went on to work for a number of Tory MSPs, including Tom Mason and Annie Wells. He was part of the operations team for party leader Douglas Ross in the 2021 election and was in charge of the leader's correspondence last summer.
Mr Ross said: "Our whole party is shocked and saddened by David's tragic passing. He was a kind, generous, well-liked and highly respected part of our team. We will all miss him dearly. All our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw added that Mr Hill's "relentless energy, dependability, positivity and affection" made him "the warmest of friends and colleagues".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "This is so terribly sad. My deepest condolences to David's family, friends and colleagues."
Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: "Words can't express how shocked and saddened all at the Scottish Parliament feel on learning of David's sudden death."
'Rugby daft'
Mr Hill, a keen bagpiper, was one of the founding members of the Scottish Parliament rugby team where he played scrum half.
In a statement, Scottish Rugby said: "We are shocked and saddened by David's passing.
"Described as 'rugby daft' by his family, David played for Dumfries Saints and was a regular at Scotland internationals. The condolences of everyone at Scottish Rugby go out to his family and friends at this time."
A touching tribute before today’s Under 20’s 6 Nations match between @IrishRugby & @Scotlandteam in memory of our teammate David Hill.— Scottish Parliament R.F.C (@HolyroodRugby) March 20, 2022
Our appreciation to both Unions in making this happen. #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/grppYrJ2kG
In a tribute on its Facebook page, Dumfries Saints said: "Terribly sad news. He loved the game and gave 100% effort every time he stepped on the pitch. The club sends its condolences to David's friends and family. RIP Hilly."
Princess Anne, the patron of Scottish Rugby, has also offered her condolences to the family.
A post-mortem examination will be held to identify the cause of death but it is thought to be the result of a head injury and heart complications.