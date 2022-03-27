Call for FM to address CalMac ferries saga at Holyrood
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to respond to growing concerns about the £97m contract to build two ferries.
The ferries will be five years late and could cost more than £250m.
Audit Scotland was unable to establish why the order was given to the Ferguson shipyard without normal financial safeguards.
Official documents show several current ministers were involved in the decision to award Fergusons the contract.
And Jim McColl, who ran the shipyard at the time, accused the government of rushing through the contract for "political gain".
The Scottish Conservatives have asked that Ms Sturgeon makes a statement on the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday.
Humza Yousaf, a former minister for transport and the islands, told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show that the government took the decision to secure the yard to save hundreds of jobs.
Asked whether Ms Sturgeon would address the issue at Holyrood, he said: "I have never once seen the first minister shy away from parliament.
"She of course took a significant number of questions on Thursday [at First Minister's Questions], so what the parliament chooses to do and who it chooses to call is a matter for parliament."
The call for Ms Sturgeon to appear at Holyrood follow comments from Jim McColl, who ran the Ferguson yard when the contract was awarded, published in The Sunday Times.
It reports that he said the SNP rushed through the contract without safeguards because it wanted good publicity at its party conference.
"The audit report has revealed we were given the contract for political purposes," he told the paper. "Everything was about the optics and timing the announcement for political gain."
Mr Yousaf, who is now health secretary, said he did not agree with Mr McColl's assessment.
"The reason we were keen to secure the yard was to secure hundreds of jobs - hundreds of jobs and livelihoods that would be lost," he said.
However, Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, described Mr McColl's comments as "extraordinary".
"From what Mr McColl has said, there are serious questions for the first minister to answer," he said.
Who took the decision?
On Thursday Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood the "buck stops with me" over the deal.
But she highlighted that Derek Mackay was transport minister at the time the £97m contract with Ferguson was signed off. He resigned from the government in 2020 over messages he sent to a teenage boy.
The Scottish government published an email from October 2015 in which his permission is sought to go ahead.
However, other documents on the government website suggest Keith Brown, then infrastructure secretary, was asked to sign off Fergusons as preferred bidder in August 2015 as Mr Mackay was on leave.
The first paragraph of the document addressed to Mr Brown states: "In the absence of the Minister for Transport and Islands on leave (sic), your approval is sought for CMAL to award shipbuilding contracts of a total cost of £96m for 2 new major ferries for the CHFS network to Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL)."
Mr Brown is now the Scottish government's justice secretary.
This document suggests @KeithBrownSNP rather than Derek Mackay approved Ferguson as preferred bidder in Aug 2015— Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) March 26, 2022
This was before it emerged Ferguson could not give a full refund guarantee, as required
A note of the actual decision has not been published https://t.co/a9HxnUrBqO pic.twitter.com/8arp5oMRNw
Shortly after being named as the government's preferred bidder, Fergusons notified CMAL - the government agency which owns and procures ships for CalMac - it could not provide the full Builder's Refund Guarantee (BRG), which was stipulated in the contract.
This would have provided full repayment guarantees if the ships were late, failed to meet specification or if the shipbuilder went bust.
Against the advice of CMAL, the final sign off came in October 2015. An official document shows the final approval was requested of Derek Mackay in a memo copied to Keith Brown.
The memo also notes that John Swinney, the deputy first minister, "approved the financial implications" prior to Ferguson being announced as the preferred bidder by Nicola Sturgeon in August 2015.
The Scottish Conservatives' Douglas Ross said the documents show the contract was a "done deal long before" Derek Mackay's approval was sought.
"On Thursday, [Ms Sturgeon] tried to say this scandal was all Derek Mackay's fault but there is more and more evidence that she may have misled parliament by making that claim.
"We're giving Nicola Sturgeon every chance to answer these shocking charges. There is no excuse for dodging responsibility and hiding from scrutiny. She must appear before the Scottish Parliament when we next sit on Tuesday to tell the public how and why their money was lost."
A Scottish government spokesman said: "The Scottish government operates under collective responsibility and remains focused on delivery of the ferries by Ferguson Marine.
"The actions that the Scottish government has taken have helped to secure jobs at the last remaining commercial shipbuilder on the Clyde."