Scotland's Covid passports no longer needed in domestic settings
- Published
Covid passports will no longer be required to enter domestic businesses and venues, John Swinney has said.
The deputy first minister said it "would no longer be appropriate" for the Covid Status Certification scheme to be used by businesses and venues.
The legal duty to show the certificate was removed on 28 February, but government advice has also now changed.
These measures were announced as part of the Scottish government's Test and Protect Transition Plan.
Responding to a parliamentary question, Mr Swinney said the domestic function of the app would be "switched off".
He said that given Monday's change in guidance on asymptomatic testing, and the ending of universal testing, "it would not longer be appropriate for Covid Status Certification to be used domestically."
He added that the guidance on the Scottish government website would be changed, with the domestic function of the app to be switched off "shortly at a date to be agreed in line with the rest of the UK".