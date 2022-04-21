Alba pledge all-party independence convention
The Alba party wants to hold an all-party convention on Scottish independence.
It would see all of Scotland's elected representatives - from local councillors to MPs and MSPs - come together to discuss the issue.
Party leader Alex Salmond said that independence was the party's immediate priority in the upcoming council vote.
He also accused the SNP Scottish government of not doing enough to move towards another referendum.
Mr Salmond told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "What we'd suggest is that after the election there should be an independence convention that is people from all layers of government - local government, Scottish government, Westminster parliament - who will come together and try to drive forward the independence campaign.
He said this would include pro-union parties, adding that it would be up to them whether they turn up or not.
He added: "I would hope that a majority of Scotland's representatives would turn up. There is a majority at Westminster level and at Scottish level who support independence. We'll find out if there's a majority at local government level after these elections."
He said he believed that the majority of those invited would turn up.
Mr Salmond, who was Scotland's previous first minister, set up the Alba party before last year's Scottish Parliament election. It did not win any seats.
More than 100 Alba candidates will stand for election in 5 May's poll.
'Urgent priority'
On their chances of success, Mr Salmond highlighted that it took the SNP 11 years to win their first electoral contest.
"I think Alba will do it rather faster than that," he added.
He said the Scottish government was not moving fast enough on independence, and that it had been doing "far too little" for eight years.
Mr Salmond continued: "We see independence as an urgent priority. Something for the here and now, not something for the hereafter."
The SNP previously said the campaign for Scottish independence would "resume in earnest" this spring.
Earlier this year, Nicola Sturgeon said "preparatory work" was underway to enable a referendum before the end of 2023.
Ms Sturgeon pledged to do "everything that is within my power" to hold a referendum next year.
BBC Scotland has contacted the SNP for comment.