Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'lie' over ferry contract
- Published
The former Ferguson shipyard owner has accused Nicola Sturgeon of lying when she said it would have shut without the contract to build two CalMac ferries.
Jim McColl also disputed the first minister's claim that the contract had saved 400 jobs - because the yard had only employed 150 people at the time.
Mr McColl has previously claimed the contract to build Glen Sannox and Hull 802 was awarded for political reasons.
The ferries are now five years behind schedule and massively over budget.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr McColl was asked about comments made by the first minister on Monday when she said the yard would have closed and 400 people would not currently be employed at the yard if it had not been given the contract in 2015.
He said: "That is a lie. At the time there were 150 employees, not 400.
"I think she was a bit rattled in the interview and she mixed it up with the statement that they made about saving the yard."
When it was suggested to Mr McColl that calling the first minister's statement a lie was "very strong words", he said: "Well, it's not true".
He added: "The yard had outstanding work. It was still working on the ferry Katrina which wasn't launched until 2016 and was delivered early and on budget.
"It also had additional construction work, fabrication work, so there was no danger of the yard going under at that time."
Mr McColl also admitted he had made a mistake in a previous interview when he had claimed he had not signed the contract for the ferries.
Documents bearing his signature were subsequently produced which showed this was not the case.
Ms Sturgeon had told the same programme on Monday that the yard would "almost certainly have closed and the 400 people who are currently employed there, earning a wage, supporting their families, would not be in that employment".
The first minister also said that the government had sought to protect jobs and shipbuilding on the Clyde "at every point", but admitted that delays to the ferries and increased costs were "deeply regrettable".
She added: "Commercial shipbuilding exists on the Clyde because of the decisions the government has taken".
Ferguson's - the last commercial shipyard on the Clyde - went into administration in August 2014 but was saved when then-First Minister Alex Salmond personally intervened.
He persuaded Mr McColl - a billionaire businessman who was one of his economic advisers - to take over the yard just days before the Scottish independence referendum.
Ferguson's was announced as preferred bidder to build the two new ferries for state-owned ferry network CalMac a year later - despite being the most expensive of the six yards that bid for the contract.
The signing of the £97m fixed-price contract was announced in October 2015 to applause on the opening day of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, with the first steel being cut a month later.
But it only took a few weeks for the timetable for building the ferries to slip as costs soared - and the yard was eventually taken over by the government after again going into administration in 2019.
The new boss of the yard, David Tydeman, said last week that the target was for both ferries to enter service next year - five years later than originally planned.
He also said it was his intention to deliver both ships at a total cost of £206m - more than double the original £97m price tag.
That figure is on top of a £45m loan previously given to the shipyard by the government.